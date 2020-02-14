Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nine-year-old Chukwuemeka Eze was born a healthy boy to Mr. and Mrs. Chinweike Eze in 2011. However, in 2018, something strange started happening to him.

Obinna Odilibe, an uncle to the boy, said Chukwuemeka’s parents noticed that their son was not passing urine well enough.

“At a point, the boy starting having excessive weight with slightly swollen body,” said Odilibe.

The boy was taken to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), Akwa Ibom State, where he was diagnosed as having kidney failure. When it was discovered that one of the kidneys had failed, the hospital commenced treatment. After about three months, when the condition improved, Chukwuemeka was discharged, but was asked to report to the hospital every two weeks for proper monitoring and evaluation.

In September last year, at a time when everyone was convinced that all was well with Chukwuemeka, the boy started showing symptoms of the same ailment again, and he returned to hospital. This time, it was discovered that the two kidneys had failed and doctors said he was suffering from end-stage renal disease, secondary to steroid resistant nephritic syndrome with, stage 3 hypertension.

Since then, the lad has been on haemodialysis three times a week and each costs N18,000, which amounts to N54,000 per week. This excludes drugs and feeding. The boy is said to have been in hospital since October last year and he no longer attends school.

Doctors say the remedy to the problem is to do kidney transplant for the boy in India. The family was reportedly handed an N18 million medical bill.

The parents of Chukwuemeka are small traders and cannot even afford the money for the thrice-weekly haemodialysis. Obviously, the money for the kidney transplant is not something the family can afford.

UUTH, in a letter signed by Dr. Dixon Umo, appealed to good-spirited individuals, organisations and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the boy.

A letter of appeal, equally written by the boy’s father for financial assistance, read in part: “I soberly request your dear intervention to save the life of my son. I am self-employed, with all resources gone into my son’s treatment, yet his life is not in sight.”

He prayed that God would abundantly bless anyone or group that would contribute towards saving the life of his son.

All donations should be made to: Eze Hyginus Chinweike’s account at Eco Bank. The account number is 2341150537. The boy’s parents could be reached on 07065657647 or 08066904133.