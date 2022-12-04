From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The National Institute of Nigerian Languages (NINLAN) over the weekend held its first Convocation 31 years after its establishment at its main campus in Aba, Abia State.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education Mallam Adamu Adamu hailed the Federal Government’s approval of the Nigerian Language Policy, which he said will ensure no Nigerian indigenous language will go extinct.

Adamu who said the policy was approved last week at the Federal Executive Council meeting, said the approval will make Nigerians enjoy the benefits of its diversity while taking pride in their linguistic heritage.

Represented by the Vice Chancellor, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Prof. Charles Igwe, Adamu noted that the language policy provides a real opportunity for NINLAN to assert its relevance.

He said NINLAN must seize the opportunity and focus attention on the production of resources and building capacity needed for the realisation of the lofty goals of the Language Policy.

“I will be delighted to receive actionable plans for fast-tracking the sustainable implementation of the policy. Government is ready to provide the requisite support to NINLAN in this respect,” he said.

Adamu commended the Executive Director of NINLAN, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu and his Management team for securing the approval of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) for the Institute to award the National Certificate in Education (NCE).

“This is essential for the professionalisation of the teaching of Nigerian languages. I commend you for the relative spread of the languages you offer and urge you to further expand the scope of Nigerian languages you cover in your NCE programme by bringing in and offering more languages from more parts of the country. No language should be left to die,” Adamu said.

The Executive Director of NINLAN, Prof. Obiajulu Emejulu commended the efforts of past Executive Directors like Prof. Emmanuel Emenanjo, Prof. Ben Elugbe and Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche for their efforts in laying the foundation for the success the institute is recording presently.

He stated that NINLAN has recorded tremendous success so far despite the obvious challenges that have hampered several efforts in the years past.

Emejulu said that although NINLAN was set up in 1992 and decreed into existence via Decree 117 of 1993, now ACT N50, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, it had a tough beginning and history.

He said that the mere existence of the enabling law is a tribute to the efforts of the pioneer Executive Director, Prof. Emmanuel Emenanjo because some of the sister institutions that commenced before NINLAN are still working on the release of their enabling ACTs up till now.

Students who attended the institution from its year of establishment in 1992 to date, took part in the combined convocation.