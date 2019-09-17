Okey Sampson, Aba

The new Executive Director of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Abia State, Prof Obiajulu Emejulu has said the institute would soon commence the award of the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme. This is even as he has vowed to take the institute to greater heights.

Emejulu, a professor of Communication and Language Arts, who stated this during his maiden meeting with the academic and non-teaching staff of the school said he had already started the move to actualise that.

A release signed by Chris Nwankwor, Head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations said the new ED used the meeting to reel out his vision for the institution. He stated that Prof Emejulu’s vision was to reposition the school in line with its Act.

According to him, “ the new ED’s immediate priority is to have the institute effectively commence the award of National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme, following the recent approval given to it by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to start NCE programmes in some subject areas.

“Professor Emejulu told his staff that he with the chief executives of other inter-university centers in the country made frantic efforts for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to include them among TETfund beneficiaries because the institute is in dire need of funds to develop its large premises”.

Emejulu was appointed executive director by the Governing Council of the institute under the chairmanship of Chief Nkwo Nnabuchi.