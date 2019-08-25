Okey Sampson, Aba

The new Executive Director, National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Abia State, Prof Obiajulu Emejulu, has said the institute would soon commence the award of the National Certificate in Education programme.

Emejulu, a professor of Communication and Language Arts, stated this during his maiden meeting with the academic and non teaching staff of the school, assuring that he had started moves in that direction.

A release signed by Chris Nwankwor, head, Information, Protocol and Public Relations, said the new Emejulu’s vision was to reposition the institute in line with its Act.

“Emejulu’s immediate priority is to have the institute effectively commence the National Certificate in Education (NCE) programme, following the recent approval given to it by the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) to start NCE programmes in some subject areas,” it read.