Maduka Nweke

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) and other critical stakeholders in the built environment have committed the professionals and the public to safety and standards in the building construction industry.

The 13th day of March every year has been set aside as The Builders’ Day, to remember the five-storey building that collapsed on No 63, Massey Street on the Lagos Island on March 13, 2019, killing over 20 people, who were mostly school children.

Speaking ahead of the day, the National president of the NIOB, Kunle Awobodu said the sad and painful incident caused by substandard building construction, which has become a common practice in Nigeria should be a reminder to stakeholders in the building industry of the fatal implications of non-compliance with appropriate building construction process.

He said the Builders’ Day, which would be an annual event, would be a nation-wide sensitisation campaign against substandard building construction.

Awobodu called for the support of relevant Federal and state government ministries, departments and agencies as well as critical industry stakeholders to realise the objectives set for the day.

He said the NIOB was ready to collaborate with well-meaning institutions and building professional groups in the areas of training of artisans and standardisation of all materials being used in building construction so as to avert the frequent incident of building collapse across the country, which he said had claimed the lives of many Nigerians.