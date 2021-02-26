By Henry Uche

The Governing Council, of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has urged on the aggrieved members of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) -chapter of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, NIPC to end the ongoing industrial action.

In a statement delivered the Director, Strategic Communications of the Commission, Mr Emeka Ofor, the chairman of NIPC’s governing Council, Babangida Nguroje, stated that the action has led to breakdown of activities in the Commission including that of the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES) and the One Stop Investment Centre (OSIC).

Acccording to Nguroje, the total lockdown of the NIPC premises does not depict the leading image building champion of the country noting that the Governing Council is fully aware of the issues raised by the leadership of the Union and is saddened by the development, given that both Council and the NIPC Management have been working assiduously to resolve the issues, though some have been resolved and implemented, while others are at various stages of resolution in consultation with relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“The Governing Council is ready to listen to all issues that may require Council’s deliberation, intervention, and further consideration in the shortest possible period. This is to end the imbalances between Management and Union.

“As the apex body of the Commission, we swiftly call on the Management and Union to as a matter of call to National service, continue to engage in dialogue to deliberate and collectively work towards resolving all lingering issues. To this end, we plead to the Union to kindly end the industrial action and provide room for sincere deliberation, listing any grievances and provision of timelines for resolving of such identified issues.

“With the enormous responsibility bestowed on us by President, we shall continue to work very closely with all Stakeholders to ensure a harmonious working environment for staff of the Commission for effective delivery of services to both domestic and foreign investors.

“NIPC mandated to amongst other things encourage, promote and coordinate investments in Nigeria, should be seen to specifically and proactively projected to attractive investment image of Nigeria to the world at all times,” he maintained.

He added that the Council is also committed to work with relevant stakeholders to consolidate the record initiatives and achievements made by the Commission in the past few years.