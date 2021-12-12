By Henry Uche, Lagos

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) took the first position at the National Freedom of Information Awards organized by the European Union, International Press Center and Media Right Agenda to commemorate the 10th year anniversary of the signing of the FOI Bill into law.

In a statement delivered by Head, Press & Protocol of the Commission, Daniel Awurum, NIPC was adjudged the most responsive public institution in the country to have adopted innovative, access-friendly practices and procedures to ensure the public’s right of access to information in Nigeria.

According to him, NIPC came 2nd position consecutively – in 2019 and 2020 at the annual National Awards and attained the first position for the first time in 2021, a considerable improvement from its previous ranking of 17th in 2018, and 75th in 2017.

“The efforts of NIPC’S Management at better governance, proactive compliance and transparency resulted in the materially improved ranking in 2019 and 2020 which was achieved by an internal commitment to continuous improvement without the help of an external consultant,”

He added that the Commission updated its website with a dedicated FOI section and trained all staff. This information is updated every quarter and can be accessed in the Commission’s website.

“NIPC’s Management and staff have continued to work on the proactive disclosure of information, on its financial performance, companies registered under the NIPC Act, Pioneer Status Incentive application processed, procurement, MOUs and contracts, among others,” he affirmed.

