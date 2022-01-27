By Henry Uche

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has felicitated with the government and people of India on the celebration of their 73rd independent anniversary yesterday.

The Ag. Executive Secretary/CEO, NIPC, Mr Emeka Offor made this known in a goodwill message at an event to mark the celebration at the High Commission of India to Nigeria in Abuja.

Offor said Nigeria and India shares a number of similarities and NIPC considers India to be of strategic importance to Nigeria’s economic development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“At NIPC, we went through a diligent process to identify countries that are of strategic importance to Nigeria, India was one of 20 countries so identified for investment promotion,” he said.

He further described India as an ICT powerhouse, stating that ICT is one of the sectors that Nigeria is looking forward to for a partnership with India.

“NIPC will continue to deepen relations with India. We intend to hold more of sector specific events this year to present the opportunities to prospective investors,” he added.