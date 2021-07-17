By Henry Uche

Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has described the impact of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital (MRCC&SH), Lagos as ‘Beyond Financial Value’ of its investment in the health sector of the country.

Executive Secretary/ CEO, NIPC, Ms Yewande Sadiku made this known while on a visit to MRCC in Lagos, on Monday where she called for increased support from Federal, State and Local governments to investments like Marcelle Ruth.

“For me, it is the improvement in the quality of life of Nigerians that will be treated in this facility,” she said. “It is the value of receiving the best quality care, the type that you can get anywhere in the world, but close to home, family and familiar comforts which experts tell us should greatly aid healing.”

Reacting, Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, CEO and Co-Founder of the health facility and a Nigerian diaspora who returned to invest in the country, stated that since the inception of their facility about seven months ago, they have received around 500 patients already. “Clearly for a majority of these patients, they would not ordinarily have been able to access the comprehensive diagnostics and treatment options for the cancers that they have,” she said.

Recall that in a virtual media interview in May this year (with the NIPC media team) Dr Elebute-Odunsi stated that the facility is more than a cancer Centre. “We also provide what we call ‘Concierge Healthcare’, a complete wellness check that is carried out under three (3) hours at our Hospital due to the proximity of the three buildings that our facilities occupy,” she stressed.

Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital is a one-stop Centre for the comprehensive treatment of cancer and critical conditions that requires specialist’s attention. The facilities at the hospital include: An imaging Centre with CT, Mammogram, X-Ray machines, an 8-bed chemotherapy suite, a radiotherapy Centre, a pharmacy, amongst others.

“It is our desire to contribute significantly to the healthcare system in the country and bring back home that international best experience that we have been blessed and exposed to,” Elebute-Odunsi added.

