By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Management of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) has refuted media reports which alleged that Ms Yewande Sadiku, the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Commission, was arrested and detained by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday.

In a statement by the Director, Strategic Communications of NIPC, Emeka Ofor, the Commission maintained that Ms Sadiku voluntarily honoured an invitation by EFCC and responded to the issues raised.

According to the statement, NIPC affirms that Yewande Sadiku has been a diligent public servant who was proud of her service to Nigeria and deeply committed to governance and accountability and therefore challenge anyone with evidence of any wrongdoing by the Executive Secretary in her service to the NIPC to make it public.

‘We wish to inform the Public that the executive secretary/CEO of NIPC was not arrested nor detained, she simply honoured an invitation by EFCC on Monday, August 09, 2021, and the petitions being investigated by EFCC contain issues that have been investigated by other anti-corruption agencies, none of whom has indicated that she has any case to answer, therefore NIPC shall continue to work in the interest of Nigeria’s investments space in line with its mandate,’ the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Commission yesterday made the Second Quarter (Q2) mandatory disclosures, most of which covers April to June, and have been placed on the FOI Section of NIPC’s website in accordance with the requirements of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.

The disclosure for (Q2 April -June) 2021 includes Pioneer Status Incentive Report, List of companies registered under the NIPC Act, List of court cases that NIPC were involved in, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Agreements signed by NIPC, Procurements Records.

Others are nominal Roll & Nominal Roll summaries, Appropriation budget performance, Report of the One-Stop Investment Centre (OSIC), IGR income vs Budget, IGR Revenue and Expenditure, Training (capacity building) summaries, Summaries of all FOI enquiries received and responses as well as the report of investment announcements in Nigeria for H1 2021.

