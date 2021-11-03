By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Nigerian Investments Promotion Commission (NIPC) is set to hold what it tagged “Nigerian Trade & Investments Forum” as world leaders gather in Dubai from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, to find solutions to pressing challenges of the time, in other to explore the opportunities therein.

Speaking at a media parley yesterday, the Director of Investments Promotion, of NIPC, MR Adeshina Emmanuel, said with the them, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the session provides a platform for Countries, (Including Nigeria), Governments, Multilateral Organizations, Foundations, NGOs and Businesses to foster creativity, innovation and proffer solutions to universal problems, with over 25 million visitors from 192 countries expected in Dubai during the period.

According to Adeshina, Nigeria has lined up several program and activities, among which is the Nigerian Trade and Investment Forum, to take advantage of the massive gathering of people from around the world, to attract investment into several sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly agriculture, oil & gas, power, transportation, technology and manufacturing among others.

He said the Trade & Investments Forum, themed: “Unveiling Investment Opportunities in Nigeria” is expected to hold from 4-6 December 2021 in the Dubai Exhibition Centre, organized on behalf of the Nigerian government by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (through Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission) in collaboration with and Nigerian Arabian Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC).

‘The objectives of the Forum are to: Present the positive image of Nigeria as an investor’s haven, to Present investment opportunities in Nigeria to global investors for the purpose of getting them to invest in Nigeria, to Present an opportunity to global investors to share their experience about the Nigerian business environment in a way that would lead to an improvement in the environment and also attract other investors.

‘Also, to give government an opportunity to inform the global investors about the efforts being made and successes recorded in its efforts at improving the investment environment and to match make investment opportunities in Nigeria with global investors.

‘The sectors in focus are: agriculture, Oil & Gas, Power, Transportation, Manufacturing, Technology, Education, Health and Construction. Therefore Nigeria remains auspicious after all,’ he affirmed.

