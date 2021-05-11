By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Executive Secretary/CEO of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Yewande Sadiku, has enjoined Nigerians and other foreign investors to join in the investment promotion drive of the Commission to make attract investors across the globe even as she assures that NIPC would continue to be in the forefront of agencies of government following due process, diligence and transparency.

In a newsletter from the Commission, the CEO argued that with abundance natural resources and other potentialities Nigeria is blessed with, the country should be investment destination for businessmen and women across the globe. She noted that despite the current security challenge the country faces, Nigeria would come out of it sooner than later.

In a response on the effects of insecurity on investment, the CEO said every country has its share of security challenges stressing that Nigerians should be mindful of the kind of image they create for their country in the overall interest of all, according to her, such will either attract or discourage investors from coming to Nigeria.

She disclosed that Nigeria is greatly blessed in mineral resources, tourism attractions and other resources that could attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) adding that the Book of States recently launched by NIPC in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum to showcase the abundance of investment opportunities in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory is a working document for every all and Sundry especially the resource controllers to explore for the betterment of mankind.

Yewande explained further that the Book could be likened to a building block in the Commission’s efforts at supporting states in investment promotion adding that NIPC will not relent in showcasing what Nigeria has for would-be investors.

She emphasised on the need to keep data for policy design, planning and decision making saying that, ‘if you don’t have data you cannot plan, design policy, make decisions neither would you advise government appropriately on how to attract investment,’ she added.