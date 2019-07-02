NIPCO Plc, one of the foremost downstream operators in the nation’s oil and gas industry has upscale its social investment in the education sector with the inauguration of modern computer laboratory for pupils in Lagos state public schools.

The feat is part of the company’s broad CSR policy aimed at improving its intervention in the area of health, education and infrastructure upgrade in its host communities amongst others.

Delegation of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) led by the immediate past Education Secretary, Kabiru Dosunmu had visited the company to appreciate the refurbishment of four classrooms and toilet conveniences in Apapa Nursery and Primary School, Oniru, Lagos which the company facilitated as part of giving back to one of its host communities saying “we want to act as Oliver Twist by seeking for your help in putting up a computer center “

The company acceded to the request with a conviction that it will serve as another veritable avenue of expressing in physical terms its CSR initiatives and provide a befitting place for computer education in the area and the environs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the computer laboratory, Managing Director of NIPCO, Mr Sanjay Teotia said upon agreeing to handle the project the company held further discussions with the education authorities, local government officials, school management board and came back with some observations.

Observations are that pupils from the LGEA comprising Apapa Local Government and Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area travel far and wide to get basic computer education to the extent that some had been involved in accidents in the process, the classroom set aside for the project is in poor state thus unsuitable to house computers and accessories, requisite computers and accessories were not available to make for meaningful education in the area and pupils of the school are facing great difficulty receiving any form of computer education with the teachers’ also helpless due to lack of requisite facilities.

According to him, management took up the opportunity to address the issues as part of its CSR projects.

Mr Teotia listed the facilities and infrastructure upgrade embarked upon to include refurbishment of one of the classroom in Apapa Nursery and Primary School – Screeding of walls, painting, electrical, flooring, provision of sliding windows, enhanced illumination of the centre, provision of 12 Dell Desktop computers, printers, furniture’s and other ancillary facilities, two HP air conditioners and 7.6KVA generator to ensure constant electricity to power the gadgets in case of public power supply challenges.

Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) represented by Education Secretary Apapa, Alhaja Fausat Olawepo expressed appreciation to the management of NIPCO for the support for education in the state.

She said the numerous support of the company would definitely go a long way in improving the standard of education in the state aside from positioning NIPCO as a socially responsible organisation conscious of impacting positively on its host communities.

A parent of one of the pupils, Mrs. Uwazuruonye Chinyere said “NIPCO Plc is a good company which is committed to giving back to its host communities and that the company had fulfilled another promise by establishing a well furnished computer laboratory for the school”

Mrs. Uwazuruonye, who represented the school parent forum said she was astonished seeing the refurbished building and the computers donated by the company as well as other items provided to ensure hitch free operation of the centre.

One of the pupils, Dansu Alexander noted the past efforts of the company in the past including sponsoring inter house sports, supplying of books and refurbishing of classrooms et cetera.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mr. Emmanuel Olayinka promised to ensure maximum use of the facilities in the overall interest of the pupils in the school as well as their counterparts in the LGA.