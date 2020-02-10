NIPCO Plc has approved the appointment of a new managing director, Suresh Kumar, to drive the company’s operations and expansion. His appointment takes effect from February 1, 2020.

In a release signed by Lawal Taofeek, AGM, corporate affairs, NIPCO Plc noted that Suresh replaces Sanjay Teotia, who is now the managing director, NIPCO Gas Ltd, with the mandate to drive NIPCO’s operations and expansion moves across the country, in a bid to properly harness its potential in the gas sector.

Also appointed into the executive management cadre in the company was Roka Chiranjibi, who doubles as the chief operating officer/chief finance officer. He was formerly the chief finance officer of the company.

According to the release, Kumar has been a very key member of NIPCO’s top management and leadership for about 15 years, serving as immediate past chief operating officer overseeing terminal operations and ancillary activities, as well as interfacing with government agencies in the industry.

The company said, “Mr. Suresh, who has over two decades of cognate industry experience, has worked diligently with hands-on knowledge with two immediate past managing directors of the company.

“He is expected to propel the organisation with innovative ways in its quest for continuous growth .

“The new MD has been a major driving force in the entire operations of the company, especially in his last position as chief operating officer, which seems to have prepared him for this onerous responsibility as well as making him a natural next in line to pilot the company to greater heights.”

NIPCO added that the appointments were geared towards increasing the stake of the company, especially the retail end of the business, with a view to maximising the inherent benefits in the downstream sector of the industry.

On his appiontment, Suresh pledged to run an open administration in the overall interest of stakeholders.