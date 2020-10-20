Adewale Sanyaolu

NIPCO, a player in Nigeria’s downstream industry has expressed its commitment to ensure that more vehicles run on gas in Nigeria to improve efficiency and guarantee cleaner environment.

Managing Director, NIPCO Gas Limited (NGL), Mr. Sanjay Teotia, said the firm is committed to providing access to motorists to convert their cars to run on gas in furtherance of the Federal Government’s renewed initiative to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Speaking on the sidelines of a gas utilization forum organized by Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria in Imo State, Teotia said NGL, which is a subsidiary of NIPCO Plc is providing plethora of infrastructure to facilitate the use of gas as the preferred energy source to motorist and industrial concerns. He described the new drive of the Federal Government has been very apt to spur the use of gas in transportation.

The company, which has so far fitted about 6,000 vehicles running on gas since its inauguration by the then Minister of Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Rilwan Lukman in 2009 in Benin, Edo State, is pioneering gas-powered automobiles as viable alternatives to white products. He noted that initiative was conceptualised to offer alternative fuel to motorist as a result of the huge sums of money been expended on fuel subsidy while also providing cheaper fuel and improve efficiency of vehicles. The MD said the company has so far commissioned eight Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling stations in strategic locations and also established the biggest gas compression plant in West Africa in the country.