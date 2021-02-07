Workers in NIPCO Plc, an integrated oil and gas company, would have to discharge their duties with diligence and professionalism this year to fire up the company’s service delivery to all stakeholders in the hydrocarbon industry.

The managing director, Mr. Suresh Kumar, in his maiden message for 2021, said the company’s aims was to strengthen its workforce this year and broaden its marketing horizon.

Kumar appreciated the entire workforce for their hard work throughout last year.

According to him, 2020 was the most challenging across the world as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted negatively on socio-economic activities and wellness of people across the world.

He noted that the pandemic plunged Nigeria into a recession after the gross domestic product contracted for the second consecutive quarter.

Kumar said, “Management, not being oblivious of the effect of the pandemic, stepped up its commitment to the safety of the workforce through a plethora of measures in mitigating the impacts. I am proud and elated by the way our company has risen to the challenge with resilience and courage exhibited during the year on the ravaging virus, especially in keeping our core business going. We remained nimble and committed to human capital development as a panacea to the company’s success story.”

He said the company’s success in 2020 was also predicated on its ability to operate diligently in the industry without compromising on safety and its usual stellar customer satisfaction.

He urged all employees to observe NIPCO’s core values, work towards building a more cohesive and effective organisation and strive towards greater heights in 2021.

Kumar said, “As we continue to grow, there will be more opportunities for all cadres of the workforce to advance further with the company.

“Make full use of the emerging opportunities as we intend strengthening our workforce to attract more prominence in the new year and beyond; we would encourage you to learn new skills, take more responsibilities and be unfazed in the face of challenges.”

He said as part of the company’s digital transformation and resource development efforts, employees would have greater access to upgrade themselves through online training platforms as well as training conducted by in-house and external trainers.

The MD said, “Broadening our marketing horizon is another plank the company intends focusing on in the New Year to further improve our bottom line.

“In the same manner, we are constantly reviewing our safety processes and procedures as well to ensure there are no lapses to elicit any awful consequences.”