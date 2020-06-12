The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has commenced Western Union (WU) money transfer and payments services in its post offices beginning with a pilot scheme at the Victoria Island Post Office and Marina Post Office in Lagos State.

NIPOST is offering the services in collaboration with Interchange , a multi-national financial services network and the Western Union.

For effective and efficient service delivery to the citizenry, NIPOST plans to leverage on its workforce and over 1400 Post Office outlets and postal agencies to reach out to millions of Nigerians, especially the unbanked and underserved areas of the country.

Western Union is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, with a large network of retail agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.

While unveiling the scheme, the Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi expressed satisfaction with the tripartite arrangements, stressing that the operations could not have come at a better time than now.

The Postmaster General said NIPOST was reordering its operations with a view to exploring more avenues that will also expand its business opportunities and increase patronage of its products and services during and beyond the post COVID19 era.