Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has refuted recent claims making rounds on the internet alleging extortions by its new Courier regulations.

According to a statement signed by Franklin Alao, General Manager, Corporate Communications, the attention of the Management of the organization had been drawn to some write-ups, especially on Twitter and Instagram by some persons alleging extortion by its new Courier regulations.

‘NIPOST Management was taken aback by this action given the level of engagements of all stakeholders within the postal services industry in Nigeria, particularly in recent times.

‘The decision to step up engagement was aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to have input in decision-making, understand why NIPOST is introducing new measures and to promote transparency in the sector.

‘NIPOST Management was, therefore, surprised that some stakeholders chose to ignore the windows of opportunity for sharing their ideas or grievances with the Agency with a view to finding an amicable resolution. NIPOST wishes to restate that its doors are open to all stakeholders while playing its regulatory role on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria’ the statement read.

It disclosed that the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, Dr. Ismail Adewusi, with the approval of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, had convened a ‘THREE stakeholders’ fora as part of the Rule-Making Process aimed at engaging and consulting with the stakeholders.

‘A Courier Summit was held in 2001 which gave birth to the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) at NIPOST. As an arm of NIPOST and a Department under the office of the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO, CLRD serves as a rallying point and a dedicated service link between the Public Postal Operator (NIPOST) and the Licensed Private Postal, Express, Dispatch Courier and Logistics Operators nationwide. The department is operationally structured and professionally managed.

‘But due to persistent agitations for an independent regulator that will guarantee level-playing ground for all operators and prevent NIPOST from playing the role of regulator and at the same time an operator in the same industry, Government recently set machinery in motion to establish an independent regulator for the industry.

‘On Monday 24th May 2021, a public hearing was held by the Senate Committee on at the National Assembly to perfect the Postal Bill and move for an independent regulator for the industry.

‘Previously, after engagement and consultation with stakeholders on 15th December 2020 and in March 2021, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami approved the reviewed Courier and Logistics (Regulations) Operations 2020. It must be pointed out that the last review was done in 2001 (19 years ago).

‘The aim and intent of the 2020 regulation document, which was approved by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy are to create conducive environment for local and foreign investment, enable ease of doing legitimate Courier and Logistics business in Nigeria, give youth empowerment a deliberate attention through the MSME businesses in the industry, engender trust, integrity, quality service and safety of goods.

‘The 2020 reviewed regulation allows for flexibility and it gives room to migrate within the four (4) categories of licenses that were recently introduced.

‘These newly introduced categories of licenses are: International Category, National Category, Regional Category, State/ Special SME’S Category

‘NIPOST Management under the leadership of Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi wishes to restate again that its doors are open to all stakeholders who it serves to promote the development of postal and logistic services in Nigeria. We shall continue to engage to sustain the progress made particularly in the last two years which include wealth and job creation, efficiency and transparency.’ The statement explained.