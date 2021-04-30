From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Post Master General, Dr Adebayo Adewusi, has unvailed a state-of-the-art Computer Based Test(CBT) centre and a smart post office in Enugu.

Dr Adewusi who is also the Chief Executive Officer of NIPOST described the centre as a one-stop ICT hub which would enable the organisation to provide financial services like agency banking and related e-government services in the South East region. He said that the centre which is the first if its kind in the zone was established in line with the Federal Government’s agenda of financial inclusion and of making e-government services available in areas that are under-served.

“The presence of this digital centre, the CBT centre and the smart post office here will enable NIPOST to provide financial services which include agency banking and all other related e-government services which will reduce time, expense, and stress in accessing these essential services thereby making our post office a one-stop shop.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to restate that NIPOST is fully committed to its mission of providing efficient, effective and reliable services. We will provide all the working materials needed to ensure that this facility is fully operational at all times.

For his part, NIPOST Zonal Manager, Enugu, Mr. Friday Aba, said the centre will help boost revenue generation drive of the organisation in the zone.