By Omodele Adigun

In its avowed support for the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) , particularly on poverty eradication and improvement of lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere, the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has pledged to continue providing financial services on its counters across the country.

According to its Zonal Manager, Lagos zonal headquarters, Mrs Toyin Egbeyemi, who stated this on Saturday in Ikeja, Lagos, during the commemoration of 2021 World Post Day and Customers’ Forum, “NIPOST , having embraced innovation, has taken advantage of the new technologies, developed new business models, new products and services that meet the needs and expectations of the current market dynamics”.

Mrs Egbeyemi explained that, in the current digital age, the Post has positioned itself as a major player in global e-commerce, which has birthed the ‘one global network approach’, thereby making it an obvious delivery partner for businesses selling online.

She stated: “NIPOST, in its bid to support Sustainable Development Goals by providing rural banking services to the unbanked, is currently providing financial services such as Post Cash and other international fund transfers like Western Union on our counters. Also important is our partnership with the NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank which can be accessed on our various counters.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, Innovate to Recover, its General Manager, Courier & Logistics, Mr Dotun Shonde, said the Post would continue to face significant change to revenue streams, adding that this will require innovation in operational processes and product offerings; customer management.

He listed probable areas of innovation to include increase in robotics and automation in parcel processing; continued innovation in receiver apps and integration with operational systems, development of customer services to support innovation in emerging areas of e-commerce and the shift from mail to parcel which will heighten issues of cross-subsidisation.

