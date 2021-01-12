By Omodele Adigun

The Postmaster General (PMG) of the federation/ CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (Nipost), Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has pledged the organisation’s resolve to start delivering technology- driven products and services this year.

According to Adewusi, who disclosed this in Lagos during the send forth ceremony for the retiring Nipost Zonal Manager, Lagos Zone, Dr Michael Akpan Umo, irrespective of the situation in the country this year as regards COVID 19 pandemic, the organisation would provide a reliable, affordable and secured Postal services to the customers.

According to the PMG, it is part of the agenda of Nipost in 2021, as an organization, to promote technology-driven quality ervice and products for the satisfaction of its stakeholders and the general public.

He urged the staff to emulate Umo, whom he described as a simple, humble, diligent, hardworking but tough manager, the qualities he regarded as the hallmark of an effective leader. The Nipost boss urged the rest of the staff of the zone to be good Ambassador of Nipost.

He thanked the Lagos Zonal Management and Staff for the massive support extended to Dr. Mike Umo.

From all that was said about Umo, it became obvious that the outgoing Lagos Zonal Manager did not just serve NIPOST for 34 years to the best of his ability but also impacted positively on lots of colleagues and mentor many officers while in service.

The ceremony, which had the PMG as the Special Guest of Honour, was presided over by the GM Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department, Mr Gideon Shonde. In attendance were all the General Managers of the various Commercial Business Units, the Deputy Zonal Managers, District Postal Managers, staff, family and friends of the outgoing Zonal Manager.