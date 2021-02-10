From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), has finalized plan to reposition its training institute for effective skill development and capacity building for workers across the country.

Post Master General of NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said this yesterday during a fact-finding tour of the institute, located at Egor, in Egor local government area of the state.

He said the tour was to find out the state of infrastructures in the institute and what needed to be done in the transformation agenda for NIPOST.

Adebayo noted that the NIPOST training institute established in 1990 was to provide capacity building for its staff, not only in Nigeria but in the West African region.

” As you can see most of the infrastructure are in a bad state and total disrepair. The roads and some of the buildings are in a terrible state and we need urgent remedial action and do some serious renovation of the property so that we can achieve the mandate of the establishment of the institution,”.

He explained that the institute is not beyond redemption, noting that it is only required little efforts with funding backing it up to transform the institution.

” It is unfortunate that we are operating this kind of environment but we are determine to make it functional,”

“It is a very important for us to make it functional because, it is geared towards skills development and capacity building for workers and we are determine to pursue that prospect and we are going to succeed,”

He said, “funding is our major obstacle because of the state of the nation’s economy but within the limited resources available to NIPOST we will do everything within our power to ensure that the place is transformed and serve the dream of the founding fathers,”.

He however noted that inspite of all the challenges in the institution, the institute has offered the best training for workers across the country.