Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Post Master General of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr. Ismail Adewusi, has said that the performance of NIPOST has not been impressive over the past years.

Dr Adewusi, who made this assertion at a meeting with District Area Managers of NIPOST in Abuja on Tuesday, said the performance of the agency is at its lowest.

“With all honesty and sincerity of purpose, our performance is at lowest ebb. NIPOST has been a butt of public criticisms over perceived lapses such as late delivery, failure to meet up with set target, loss of items, pilfering, substitution of items and other associated sharp practices being perpetrated by NIPOST rats with us.

“This bad stigma has negatively affected us in terms of loss of revenue and low patronage,” The PMG observed.

Dr Adewusi went on to point out that some staff of the agency are industrious but added that the present condition of service is very poor and disheartening. He said that after he assumed office a few months ago, in order to salvage the ugly situation, he set up a committee to review the condition of service of NIPOST staff, adding that the committee was yet to submit its report.

Speaking on the controversial collection of stamp duty, which was purportedly said to be the statutory responsibility of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the PMG said the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy had waded into the matter with a view to resolving the issue.