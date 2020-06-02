Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has insisted that it has the statutory powers to print, mint, produce, retail and provide adhesive postage stamps.

Due to ongoing contention between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and NIPOST over the custodian of stamp duty, NIPOST through a statement has faulted a circular by the FIRS, saying it contained legal contradictions.

The statement said: “The NIPOST wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the aforementioned circular issued by the FIRS and hereby inform the public that the NIPOST has observed several legal contradictions contained in the Finance Act 2019, the basis of the circular.

“We, however, wish to allay the concerns of the general public that NIPOST has taken steps to ensure that the legal contradictions are addressed by the appropriate authorities.”

“The statutory powers of NIPOST to print, mint, produce, retail, and provide adhesive postage stamps for the use of Nigerians to comply with the stamping protocol remains intact.”