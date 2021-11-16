Having embraced innovation, the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) is to provide effective postal services to facilitate business activities and make the business environment conducive for the public, the Post Master General(PMG),Dr Ismail Adewusi, has said.

According to Adewusi, who disclosed this at the ongoing Lagos Trade Fair, NIPOST has taken advantage of the new technology to develop new business models and new products and services that meet the needs and expectations of the current dynamic markets

Represented by Mrs Toyin Egbesola, Zonal Manager, Lagos Zone , the PMG listed some of thes fully automated services on NIPOST counters as “international and integrated postal management systems now available as ICT to adequately serve the needs of our army of technology driven customers; NIPOST E- Commerce and Haulage/Logistics which SME’s and MSME constantly take advantage of our competitive price.

“NIPOST support sustainable development goals by providing rural banking to the unbanked. Provide Postal Cash and other international funds like Western Union on our counters.

“NIPOST helps to make the remittances of trade values in terms of money order, postal order, stamps, financial services more convenient. In places where there’s no banking facility, financial Services is there to provide ease of business. To our numerous customers, we want to reassure you that our effective and efficient ways will pleasantly surprise you as we have re- strategies to provide you with quality service at an affordable rates.”

