From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a consulting firm, Salem Quest Limited to hold stakeholders summit and expo by the first quarter of next year.

This was disclosed when the CEO of Salem Quest, Dr Fidel Diyyo, and his management team visited the headquarters of NIPOST on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Post Master General of the Federation, Dr Ismail Adewusi, said the summit will significantly impact the Logistics and Courier industry.

He noted that Expo will bring all and sundry together to marshal out solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

According to Ismail, the summit will also serve as an opportunity to educate people about the industry laws and how they assist the sector players.

‘The opportunity is to engender interaction among industry players, stakeholders and everybody that has something to do in the industry, the Courier and Logistics sector,’ he said.

‘This is an opportunity to bring all players together so that we can rob minds on the future, challenges facing the industry. So that together we can proffer solutions, ideas that will further brighter the chances of operators and of course assist the operating environment.

‘The outcome on the economy will be tremendous because what we have today is that most of the operators do not appreciate the importance of operating in a saner environment. That is why people are trying to cut the corners, by trying to disobey the laws of the land. It will be an opportunity to make everybody understand the law and how these laws assist the industry players, particularly the legally recognised ones so that they can continue to operate in an area of peace, an environment where their businesses will continue to strive. That I believe the major milestone this event will achieve,’ Adewusi said.

‘The Summit will be a 3-days annual event to attract investment into the courier and logistics sector in Nigeria.

‘NIPOST is the apex regulatory body in the Logistics and Courier Industry in Nigeria.’

Also providing further clarity on the significance of the event, Dr Fidel explained that the summit will be a convergence of stakeholders in the Courier and Logistics industry.

He said the event will make NIPOST engage with industry players, investors on the opportunities and challenges in the sector.

According to him, the Expo will help NIPOST to reposition its authority in the industry through a well-crafted initiative.

He said the event if implemented, will enable FG to achieve its full revenue potential in the Courier and Logistics sector.

‘What we know is that from our research in the Courier and Logistics industry, we are yet to scratch the surface,’ he said.

‘It is with this in mind that Salem Quest Ltd proposed to NIPOST to plan, organise and execute an annual Logistics & Courier Summit and Expo which will bring together all the stakeholders in the Logistics and Courier sector, under the auspices of NIPOST to network, knowledge-share and enhance growth.

‘The regular meeting of Stakeholders and NIPOST will no doubt enhance the image and authority of NIPOST, strengthen the sector and create a veritable platform for stakeholders to interact with NIPOST in a convivial and intellectual atmosphere.

‘To bring together the major Stakeholders, Licensees, Investors & Partners to brainstorm, network and formulate actionable frameworks for the Logistics and Courier sub-sector.

