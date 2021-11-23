From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), said it has signed an agreement with E-gate Egypt to develop a system where the entire last mail delivery will be automated using driver mobile application and the customers will be able track communication with driver and monitor their delivery through mobile app.

According to NIPOST, the new technology will help digitally transform the services of NIPOST to meet customer’s expectations.

In a statement on Tuesday, NIPOST Postmaster General, Dr Ismail Adewusi said the collaboration will also boost jobs creation in the country.

According to Ismail, the initiative is a milestone achievement for NIPOST which will help address infrastructural gap in the postal service.

Dr Ismail explained that the collaboration will be an intrinsic value proposition towards the expansion and growth of the e-commerce sub sector in Nigeria and it is in conformity with the digital economic initiative-of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

In his words, “Well, today is a very important milestone that we have accomplished by the signing of this agreement and sticky notes, the past six months to navigate the process and lead into this agreement.

“Because digital transformation of the Post implies that from end to end, the customer can track the movement of his mails and his parcels. And I think its one area that we’ve really lacked some form of competitive edge. But with the signing of this agreement, I think we have come full circle to addressing this major infrastructure issue.

“And of course, this will also assist us in contributing to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of lifting 100 million people out of poverty over the next 10 years. Because with this new newly signed agreement, we’re going to be able to engage several hundreds of thousands of youths who are otherwise not gainfully employed, and by so doing contribute employment in our country”.

The framework agreement is aimed at allowing Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), stakeholders to explore and execute business opportunities for registered communication and Digital Postal services.

Also explaining the significance of the agreement, Chief Executive Officer of E-gate, Mr Essam Alsaghir said that Digital transformation is fundamentally changing the way Postal Service operates and deliver value to customers globally.

He disclosed that when the agreement is implemented, the entire last mail delivery will be automated using driver mobile application and the customers will be able track communication with driver, monitor theirs delivery through mobile app.

He also agreed that the development is aimed at creating job opportunity to Nigerians.

According to him, “E-Gates platform will digitally be used to transform all logistics operations and last-mile delivery of NIPOST.

“Our partnership with NIPOST will provide our customers with new technology and mobile app for a secure, easy, faster way to reach their clients not only for postal service but other transaction.

“I think this is a very important transformation of NIPOST to transform the entire process. To meet customer expectations. Now customer with the new technology and mobile apps can now track every and order on line.

“This will generate a lot of opportunities for citizens. We don’t call it like a job or employments; it is an income generating opportunity, where citizen vehicles will be used. Now every citizen with a vehicle will be a potential Courier Agent for the Pos and private business. And this will give us a reach to a footprint of the country and to provide better service for the customers and for the government as well”, he said.