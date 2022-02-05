From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Imo state chapter has issued a warning to reverse appointments of non-members serving as image-makers in various establishments and offices in the state. In a statement signed by its chairman, Bezze Nwosu and secretary, Nnaemeka Ijeoma, it warned those affected to desist henceforth and consult the NIPR for necessary amendments.

The statement said: “As it is the practice with respectable professional organizations everywhere, the law stipulates standard academic and professional qualifications for admission into the Institute.

“NIPR Imo State Chapter is informing such persons that it is highly unprofessional to work as a PRO without being a certified member.”

The body said it was giving such persons three months to desist from such act and consult the institute to enable them do the needful for their own interest. NIPR Imo State Chapter is therefore advising government agencies, corporate organizations, schools and any establishment who want to employ a public relations officer (PRO) in the state to make sure the person is a certified member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Imo State Chapter.