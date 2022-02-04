From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR)Imo state chapter has issued a warning to reverse the appointment of non-members as image-makers in various establishments and offices in the State.

In a statement by the association after its maiden meeting of the year in Owerri on Wednesday and signed by its chairman,Bezze Nwosu and secretary,Nnaemeka Ijeoma,it warned those affected to desist henceforth and consult the NIPR for necessary amendments.

The statement reads in part” NIPR Imo state chapter has observed with dismay the use of non registered members of NIPR as Public Relations Officers by some Government agencies, corporate organizations, schools and other establishments in the state .

“NIPR Imo state chapter is advising them to desist from such unlawful act. The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) was established in 1963. The body attained the status of a Chartered Institute in June 1990 through Decree No. 16 (now an Act of the National Assembly) from which it derives the power and responsibility to register members, set parameters of knowledge to acquire to qualify to practise, regulate the practice and development of the PR Profession as well monitor professional conducts through an established Code of Ethics, amongst others.

“As it is the practice with respectable professional organizations everywhere, the law stipulates standard academic and professional qualifications for admission into the Institute.

“NIPR Imo state chapter is informing such persons that it is highly unprofessional to work as a PRO without being a certified member

“NIPR Imo state chapter is giving such persons 3 months from the date of this Press Release to desist from such act and consult the Institute to enable them do the needful for their own interest.

“NIPR Imo state chapter is therefore advising Government agencies, corporate organizations, schools and any establishment who want to employ a Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state to make sure the person is a certified member of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations Imo state chapter.