Gyang Bere, Jos

National President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Sirajo Mukhtar, says that the Institute will uphold professionalism in the practice of public relations in Nigeria.

In a press statement issued in Jos on Saturday by Chairman Local Organising Committee of 2019 Retreat, Dinner and Award, Yakubu Gomos, and signed by Tony Iheanacho, he said there will be no compromise in the practice of Public Relations.

“We are determined to reinvent the practice of Public Relations in Nigeria. The reinvention of public relations practice in Nigeria will commenced with the convergence of the NIPR President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Sirajo Mukhtar who has prioritize professionalism in the profession.”

He said the convergence of 21 other council members in Jos, the Plateau State capital, for the Governing Council retreat, slated for Wednesday next week, will chart a new course in the profession.

The statement said the retreat will feature four paper presentations by experts aimed at rejigging NIPR practice, award presentation and unveiling of the NIPR Plateau State Directorate.

Director General of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Joseph Ari will unveil the state chapter of the NIPR, while Mr Fred Chagu, President of HTP, Abuja, will be the chief launcher.

Chairman, Retreat Local Organising Committee, Yakubu Gomos, said security has been beefed up and assured that the state NIPR chapter has concluded arrangement for a safe event.