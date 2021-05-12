From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has called on Niger Delta governors to shun partisan politics, pride and unite to fight security challenges in the region.

This was the outcome of a stakeholders’ roundtable on the “Future of Niger Delta in the Current Security Turmoil in Nigeria”, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director, Global Rainbow (GRAIN) Consulting, Bobo Sofiri Brown, said governors of Niger Delta should form a common front if they want to combat insecurity in their area.

Brown stated that no state could fight insecurity alone and conquer, attributing the spate of criminality in the country to many years of silence by political leaders.

He commended the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for his proactive steps in containing the menace and urged him to continue to show exemplary leadership in the country.

Speaking further, Brown noted that the class of Nigerians, who are crying out now failed to speak when security challenges had not gone out of control.

‘Kidnapping has now become a full-fledged business in the country. Rivers State and Niger Delta in general, have become vulnerable loosing their commercial relevance because of insecurity,’ he said.

‘Niger Delta governors should swallow their pride and differences and come together to fight insecurity. No State can face insecurity alone.’

Earlier, Chairman of Rivers State chapter of NIPR, Paulinus Nsirim, lauded the participants for feeling the pulse of the nation, saying there was need to proffer solution for security turmoil in the society.

Nsirim urged Nigerians, especially those in Niger Delta, to shun partisan and parochial interest, as well as ethnic sentiment, so that the region and the country would be safe.

‘It is instructive because without security in Niger Delta, Nigeria will have challenges. The Nigerian economy will suffocate,’ he said.

‘This is the time everyone should come together to fight this menace.’

He expressed optimism that, at the end of the meeting, NIPR would set agenda for the country and urged the media to speak out on the security challenges.

In his contribution, the Director General, Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency, Uche Chukwuma, said the Niger Delta should have long looked at the future of the region and youths, than focusing on partisan politics.

Chukwuma stated that leaders in the region should address economic security challenges by creating job opportunities for unemployed youths, if the fight against insecurity is to yield any result.