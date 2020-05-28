Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) has striked a deal with the Bloom Public Health that would strengthen pharmaceutical research and development in Nigeria and beyond.

The major target, according to the deal, is to ensure the availability of quality medicines to Nigerians during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards.

The Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Public Health, Prof. Chimezie Anyakora, in a statement released in Abuja, on Thursday, explained that his company will serve as NIPRD’s technical partner for accessing and implementing donor funded initiatives to enhance its impact in Nigeria.

He, additionally, explained that his company will also facilitate other collaborations within Africa to support NIPRD in playing a leadership role in the pharmaceutical quality space.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic had amplified the urgent need to strengthen the Nigerian pharmaceutical sector, and NIPRD as an institution is extremely instrumental, strategically positioned and committed to the growth and development of the sector.”

Meanwhile, the Director General of NIPRD, Dr. Peter Adigwe, in his remarks, agreed that the partnership between Bloom and NIPRD is the type of Africa-led collaboration that would, expectedly, revolutionize the development of home-grown solutions for healthcare issues.

He said: “With NIPRD being one of a kind in Africa and also statutorily charged with the responsibility of research and development of drugs, vaccines, phytomedicines and commodities, our strategic plan is to use carefully nurtured partnerships with institutions, Nigerian and foreign universities and funding agencies to stimulate local production of excipients, pharmaceutical inputs, quality medicines and other innovative interventions for the sector.

“We are glad to partner with Bloom Public Health as it is just the sort of contextual alliance that can expedite access to healthcare for our people”.

Dr. Adigwe confirmed that both parties agreed to work together on a mutual strategy of strengthening the health systems to guarantee access to safe and affordable health products for Nigerians.