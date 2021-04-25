From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Head, Public Relations/Protocol, UBEC, David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday, said a team of participants of the Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 and some Senior Staff of NIPSS gave the commendation when they visited the headquarters of UBEC in Abuja, on a courtesy visit.

Leader of the delegation, Prof. Fatai A. Aremu, in his remarks said the visit was to enable the participants interact with relevant members of UBEC management on conceptual and theoretical foundation of policy and programme implementation in UBEC.

Other areas of interaction during the study visit was on frameworks for policy and programme implementation in UBEC, stakeholders in policy and programme implementation performance in UBEC, a comprehensive analysis on policy and programme implementation in UBEC, options and strategies among other things.

The leader of the delegation who said their area of study focuses on “strategies for policy and programme implementation in Nigeria” stressed that UBEC was selected as one of the strategic institutions of relevance for the engagement.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, in his welcome address said that despite the success recorded in the basic education sub-sector, the sector is still faced with some challenges like insecurity in some states which slowed down school construction and sometimes result in destruction of completed projects or abandonment of projects.

Dr. Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) Dr. Bala Zakari, decried the increasing practice of parents engaging their children for economic pursuits such as hawking, child labor, begging and farming thus increasing the rate of out-of-school children and contributing to social menace.

Other challenges according to the Executive Secretary include inability of some states to demonstrate political will power in the provision of adequate budget for running of UBE programme in states, slow accessing of the FGN-UBE matching grants, vandalization of schools and theft of School facilities and equipment.

Also the use of school as emergency rehabilitation centers such as IDP camps, security camps, inadequate teacher commitment to the profession, politicization of basic education in its management administration and supply of data and weak school governance among others.