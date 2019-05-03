The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Lagos Chapter, has reiterated its commitment to continually empower members to enhance service delivery to the society.

Making the revelation, the Chairman Lagos NIQS, Mr Ayuba Akere, at a workshop organised by the institute in Lagos last week, said the workshop themed: “Cost Management and Contract Administration of Road Projects” will make operators in the profession to keep abreast with new technologies evolving in the profession to remain relevant in the country.

Akere noted the world was evolving and new technologies was being invented on daily basis so, for operators to remain relevant the profession must not be left out. He said that, dearth of skilled workforce in the housing and construction industry hinders infrastructural development in Nigeria.

According to him, the gap in Nigeria’s construction industry could be attributed to the dwindling stock of competent skilled construction workers and the influx of unskilled. He said inefficient and dissatisfied workers who see the building sector as a last resort was also a major factor.

“Training/upgrading the skills and capacities of operators in quantity surveying profession is one of the major cardinal points for setting up the Institute. The motive of the workshop is to keep members abreast with the latest methodologies in road construction contract management.

“This is necessary so that when the Federal Government will roll-out its proposed road and construction projects, the quantity surveyors can gainfully be involved,” Akere said.

Speaking in the same vein, Managing Director, Pinconsult Associates, Mr Olarinre Williams said that quantity surveyors, as key players in road contract management, need to have deep knowledge of designs and materials involved.

Williams said that the workshop was an intensive training programme focused on road engineering forms of contract used in the construction industry. He stressed the need for human capacity development, particularly in the housing and construction industry.

“Asides evaluating the cost of construction projects, quantity surveyors should have deep knowledge of the engineering designs and materials used in construction contracts. If Nigeria will have the fund for infrastructure development, the skilled human capacity for execution of the projects will be lacking.

“Many foreign construction companies are operating freely in Nigeria, but no Nigerian construction firm can leave this country to another country and effectively operate. This is because they lack the skills/competency and government support that other countries give to their indigenous companies,” he said.

According to him, there is need for more collaboration among players in the industry for efficient delivery and infrastructure development. He, therefore, called for government concerted efforts towards creation of the enabling environment that could facilitate the collaboration to boost national economic and infrastructure development.

