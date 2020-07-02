Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have jointly declared three days of fasting and prayers to seek God’s mercy and intervention to halt and totally defeat the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise tagged “Nineveh” has been scheduled to hold from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

CAN President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement enjoined all Christian and Muslim faithful to participate in the spiritual programme with respect to the social distancing guideline.

They appreciated the efforts of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and urged them to done all that is humanly possible to animate and create awareness on measures to keep safe from infection of the coronavirus.

They explained further: “Muslims will begin on Friday, 3 July, 2020, by praying at the Abuja National Mosque while Christians will end the prayer on Sunday 5 July, 2020 at the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3pm. Selected Christian leaders have been invited to participate in this all important programme.

“The spiritual exercise will respect social distancing. We have asked everybody to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic and we must all take part in our different homes.

“We commit you and all yours under the Shelter of the Wings of our Almighty God, Who is able to keep you from falling, and present you faultless before His seat of Glory with exceeding joy in Jesus’ name!”