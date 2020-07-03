The Nigeria inter-religious council (NIREC) will, today, start a three-day prayer, specifically targeted at ending COVID-19 in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by NIREC Executive Secretary, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, in Abuja, yesterday, Muslims will, today, pray at the Abuja National Mosque while Christians will end the National prayer on Sunday July 5, at the National Christian Centre, also I’m Abuja.

These prayers, said Omonokhua, will respect social distancing; as stipulated by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. “NIREC calls on ever body to seek the face of God in fasting and prayers; for God to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.