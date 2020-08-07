In its efforts to attain food security, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) has supported 2,872 farmers of various crops in the South-South region of the country under the Anchor Borrowers Programme designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Specifically, it is empowering 475 female farmers in Uyo for cassava production during the 2020 wet season farming. NIRSAL in a statement said the women farmers empowerment programme was in strict adherence to the principles of all-inclusive growth.

According to its Agro Geo-Cooperative® (AGC) model, NIRSAL structured the farmers into a group which was aptly named the Uyo Women Agro Geo-Cooperative. Thereafter, the 475 female farmers were trained on good agronomic practices and received various inputs for their use.

In addition, all 475 hectares of land will be mechanized throughout the planting season to enhance yields and profits and eliminate the drudgery of farming with crude implements.

Furthermore, members of the Uyo Women AGC will receive finance through the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) for which NIRSAL Plc is playing a critical role as a Participating Financial Institution (PFI) in ensuring that the CBN’s and indeed the Federal Government’s developmental and economic diversification goals are met.