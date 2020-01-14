Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has warned the general public not to patronise a bogus recruitment advert being displayed on a fake website with address https/nis/recruitmentname.ng, where unsuspected Nigerians are being duped.

A statement released in Abuja by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, disassociated the NIS from the exercise and advised Nigerians against subscribing to it, as no recruitment is on-going in the Service at the moment.

He said, “the Service recruitment exercise is always been advertised in reputable national dailies, television and on its website: www.immigration.gov.ng and it is FREE.”

Mr James added that “the Comptroller General is hereby advising the general public to desist from patronizing them and to report any suspected case to the following platform and telephone number: [email protected], 07080607900”.

