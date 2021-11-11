By Christopher Oji

The new Passport Control Officer (PCO) of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Ikoyi Passport Office, Mrs.A. O Bawaji, has assured that in no distant time, passport procurement would be within six weeks.

The PCO, who took over office 10 days ago, said her aim in the office was to change the narratives as instructed by the Comptroller- General of Immigration.

She said applicants would no longer suffer delay in procurement of passports as it would take a new applicant six weeks to get his or her passport, while it would take three weeks for the renewal of passports.

Bawaji, during a chart with the media, yesterday, vowed to clear the backlogs of passports and also deal decisively with touts loitering around the passport office.

She said the office has materials, including booklets for passports, adding that the era of suffering applicants seeking passports was over:” As you can see, we are seriously clearing backlogs of passports. We are not doing it alone, but with the help of the NIS task force from Abuja, we are ready to clear the backlogs of passports.

“Applicants should try and validate their National Identity Number (NIN) and make sure that their names and information also correspond with what is in their application. We have created a new unit where complaints should be lodged and we are going to build suggestion boxes where members of the public will be dropping their complaints and suggestions that would make us appraise ourselves.”

However, she warned officers to sit tight and touts to leave the vicinity, as it would no longer be business as usual.

