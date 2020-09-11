The Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Cross River, Mr Okey Ezugwu, has cautioned traditional rulers and government officials to desist from conferring indegenship on foreign nationals in the state without due process and national interest considerations.

Ezugwu gave the warning during a courtesy call on the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Mr Eteng Jonah-William in his office on Thursday in Calabar.

He said that such actions were done through the “backdoor” with no duly followed procedures.

He express dissatisfaction over border security and people who encourage illegal migration into the state.

He also accused the local government authorities, local government officials and traditional institutions for issuing breeder documents to foreign nationals with which they have been using to apply for Nigerian passports and national Identity cards.

“I am not trying to implicate anyone, but the Clan and Village Heads are admitting foreigners through the backdoor.

“Irregular migration and all forms of illegality along the Cross River borders are managed by village head who are giving foreigners Nigeria documents free of charge.

“My visit here is to plead with the Speaker and House members that are grassroots people to talk to their Village Heads.

“The security of Cross River which is surrounded by neighbouring countries doesn’t depends on uniform personal alone.

“The security of Cross River should be our collectively responsibility and we need to work together not to allow foreigners into our country illegally,” he said.

Responding, the Speaker assured the NIS of the Assembly’s continued cooperation and assistance with a law to put an end to all issues raised.

“We cannot sit down as stakeholders and allow our country to go through the wrong way. It takes less than 30 minutes to get to Equotorial Guinea and Cameroon, anyone coming in should follow the right process,” he said.

Jonah-Williams added that all the House of Assembly members will take the message to their constituents, thereby promising the Comptroller that they will see a new era of stability in the borders.

“We are here to support you, anytime you need us, you can come to us,” he assured. (NAN)