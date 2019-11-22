The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commissioned two more passport and biometric visa facilities in Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, South Korea.

This is in its bid to further expand operations and service delivery abroad.

In a statement yesterday, DCI Sunday James, Service Public Relations Officer said these operation Desks were commissioned by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Thursday.

He quoted the Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, MFR, as saying that the facilities are expected to start attending to passport and visa applications with immediate effect.