The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has refuted reports that it received N23 million COVID-19 palliative for sharing to its personnel from government and private individuals.

The NIS Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, stated this in a statement by Mr Sunday James, spokesman of the NIS, yesterday in Abuja.

According to him, payments made to NIS officers were routine payments processed and paid in line with extant rules.

Babandede described the allegation of sharing palliatives to “cronies” as false and misleading.

The NIS CG urged the public to disregard insinuations in some media that an amount was received and shared among some officers.

He added that the publications were intended to cause disaffection within the rank and file of the Service, adding “The attention of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, has been drawn to a publication by section of the media.

“The publication alleged that N23 million was given to NIS as palliative payment to Officers and Men of the Service.