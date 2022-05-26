In recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, which he has brought to bear on the National Institute for Sports (NIS) within just eight months in the saddle, Professor Olawale Moronkola has been awarded with the Transparency and Accountability award by a nonpartisan group.

In the letter of award dated 13th April 2022 and signed by Comrade Ogheneyero Patrick of the Centre For Peace, Transparency and Accountability, Abuja, he said the NIS DG was recognised for the firm, fair, transparent and credible way he has administered the Institute since he was appointed last year by President Muhammadu Buhari on the recommendation of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

According to the letter, “We are a non-partisan, nonprofit and non-governmental organisation with a focus on national development in an atmosphere of unity and consensus among all stakeholders. We recognise Nigerians who are working assiduously and patriotically to strengthen institutions to deliver public goods and services to the citizenry.”

He further said; “The aim is to build a repository of role models and competent hands that can serve in higher offices, and to whom the younger generations can look up to in their career growth. Having diligently reviewed your career trajectory, we hereby wish to notify you of our unanimous resolution to capture your profile in our repository, while also presenting to you a totem of recognition.”

“In the capacity of a model public servant, your profile will be featured in our annual report and Hall of Fame.”