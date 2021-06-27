By Paul Erewuba

The long awaited accreditation of the Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS) certificate would soon be approved by the relevant authorities. This was revealed much by the Acting Director of the Institute Dr. Jimi Adenini, even as he tasked them on good conduct, academic excellence.

The Director said this yesterday during the matriculation of students, 2021/2022 Academic section held at the Institute’s auditorium. A total of 143 students in the Advanced Coaching certificate, Diploma coaching course, Higher Diploma coaching and training, Higher Diploma Sports Management, and Higher Diploma Sports Marketing attended the ceremony.

According to Adenine, the Institutes’s management is in the last stage of the accreditation negotiations.

Speaking while welcoming the students, the Director charged them to be law abiding, focused in the course of their studies, warning that 75 per cent remains the bench mark for accessing students’ academic performance. The Registrar Dr. Musiliu Adeneye said efforts are being made to ensure that the certificated gets accredited soon, adding that management will ensure that the atmosphere is made conducive for the students to study.

“NIS is recognised allover the world and the Institute has trained many Nigerian coaches and sports administrators who have excelled in their various assignments.”

