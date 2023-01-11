The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences.

In a statement by NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Akuneme, explained that those affected appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

According to him, four other personnel, were discharged and acquitted, while two others were redeployed to other locations.

He added that 11 personnel were issued warning letters, one compulsorily retired, while 11 more are awaiting trial.

Akuneme, stated further that the action was taken to rid the service of bad eggs in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

“The Controller General of Immigration, is assuring the general public, that there are no sacred cows in the NIS, as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

“He is also urging public to be vigilant, and support the service to deliver more on its mandate.”