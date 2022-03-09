The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given approval for the introduction of new courses at the National Institute for Sports (NIS), even as the institution would now admit students through the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) hopefully effective from September 2022.

A letter of approval signed by NBTE Acting Director of Programmes, Monotechnic, Samaila Ila Tanko, stated, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) “I am directed to inform you that the National Institute for Sports, Surulere, Lagos was visited on January 26- 29, 2022 for resources inspection of the following programmes: ND Sports Coaching and Training, ND Sports Management. Approval has therefore been granted to the two courses with streams of 40 and 60 students respectively. The two programmes will be due for full accreditation in 2023.”

Towards the implementation of the process, the NBTE has enjoined both the Joint Admission Matriculation Board and the Industrial Training Fund to include the NIS in their Brochures and Schemes forthwith. NBTE also advised the NIS to invite the body for final accreditation approval when all steps have been taken.

