From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Saturday graduated no fewer than 1,800 personnel from the Immigration Training School Kano (ITSK) and Customs Training College Kano (CTC).

The paramilitary agency in a statement signed by DCI Tony Akume, Service Public Relations Officer (PRO), on behalf of the Comproller-General, noted that the personnel who recently went through the 23rd Pre-Basic Course passed out at the event held at ITSK, Kano.

It further disclosed that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris, while congratulating the graduands, urged them to remain guided by the training they received as well as the agency’s rules of engagement in their conduct.

Represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Human Resource Management, Babangida Usman, who was the Parade Reviewing Officer, the CGI maintained that the current management has continued to demonstrate huge commitment to human capacity development efforts to ensure that the Service produces a professional workforce that would be sufficiently capable of confronting emerging challenges in Border Security and Migration Management matters.

The CGI also emphasised the need for the personnel to avoid compromise in the cause of their duty, especially with the 2023 general elections at hand, reiterating that the Service cannot afford to go back to the era of nonchalance and arbitrary abuse of duty call, which demands commitment and bravery.

He charged them to; “remain apolitical and ensure non-Nigerians are not allowed to participate in the election exercise.”

He stated that “the event was the first of its kind in the history of NIS,”, noting that; “never has the Service ever trained such a number of personnel at once.”

He commended the Commandants of ITSK and NITSOL for the wonderful coordination of the training and appreciated the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and the federal government for the continuous support accorded the Service in its operations and manpower development activities.

Important personalities at the event include the Nigeria Consulate General to Benin Republic and that of Niger Republic, Zonal Coordinator Zone B, Brigade Commander, 3 Infantry Brigade Kano, very senior functionaries of the Kano State government as well as Heads of other security and military agencies in the state.