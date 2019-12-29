Philip Nwosu

The Lagos Seaports/Marine Command of Nigeria Immigration Service has honoured some of its officers who retired from the service in 2019. The event, which coincided with this year’s International Migrant’s Day, held on Wednesday, 18th December, also brought together sister security services and other stakeholders in the maritime domain. Among those who graced the ceremony were representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, State Security Service (SSS), the Port Health Services, terminal operators and shipping agencies operating in the Lagos Port Environment.

In her Welcome Address, the Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos Seaports/Marine Command, CIS Olubusola A. Fashakin stated that apart from bringing together stakeholders in furtherance of the existing synergy among them, the event was intended to further sensitise the public about the ongoing Migrant e-registration exercise.

In the words of the Comptroller, “It is noteworthy that this event offers us the opportunity to consolidate on our relationship with other security agencies and stakeholders operating at the seaport. At the same time, it provides the platform for further sensitisation on the migrant e-registration as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is presently being implemented in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, under the directive of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Mohammad Babandede, MFR.”

She charged the retiring officers to be worthy ambassadors of the service in their future dealings. Those honoured at the Send forth ceremony included DCI Tsokwa Alu Andeyaba, ACI Choice Ochuko Monioro, ACI Azeez Gbolagade Babatunde, CSI Abiodun Augustine Famoye, CSI Umar Ado, CSI Senkot Augustine Piyapdat CII Regina Ahana, CII Henry Okoye, DCII Olayiwola Tajudeen Tijani and CII Wison Ologe.