Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested a woman identified as Oluwomise Modupe for allegedly trafficking one Folashade Ogunfamuyide to Oman.

Parading the suspect at the headquarters of the NIS in Akure, the state Commander of the NIS, Mrs. Eunice Aboyade-Yebovi said the victim was sold into slavery by the suspect. She said: “From our findings, we understand that she has been in the business for some time. She sent the victim abroad, to an Arab country to some of his collaborators.

They used the victim as ‘slave’, and made money out of the business. “When this particular case was reported to us, we swooped into action and through our intelligence gathering, we were able to trace the victim to Oman and we arranged how she came back from the Arab country to Nigeria.”

She disclosed that the suspect had been handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons for further investigation and prosecution.

“We have been doing sensitisation to our people to let them know that the victims were being sold to slavery. Some of the victims are being assaulted sexually and also to face all sorts of inhumanities in

foreign land,” she stated.

However, the suspect, Modupe denied the allegation of being a trafficker as she said she assisted the victim to get house help job in the foreign land.

She said: “She (victim) came to me to help her get a job abroad and I told her the type of job available, and she agreed to do it. I didn’t lure her into it.”