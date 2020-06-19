The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Edo Command, issued 8,626 facilities between January and May, 2020.

The NIS Comptroller in the state, Mr Kayode Eniolorunda, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Eniolorunda gave a breakdown of the issuance as 4,259 facilities in January and 1,310 facilities in February.

He said while 1,546 facilities were issued in March, 362 facilities in April while the command issued additional 1,149 facilities in May.

The comptroller said that within the period under review applicants were issued 8,299 passports between January and May while 163 ECOWAS Travel Certificates were issued to applicants.

Also issued within the period included 24 V/P extensions, 32 resident cards, 45 renewals, 31 arrival E-payment notification and 32 Departure E-payment notifications.

Eniolorunda explained that the low number of facilities issued within the period was attributable to the restriction of movement to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March. (NAN)